Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $252,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $258,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAT. OTR Global cut Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

EAT traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.25. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

