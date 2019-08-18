Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.78. 1,745,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.03. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.68 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The company has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

