Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post sales of $280.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.30 million and the highest is $282.29 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $237.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $580,471.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,425 shares in the company, valued at $45,476,121.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $882,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,173 shares of company stock worth $23,965,963 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,720,000 after acquiring an additional 67,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.30. 272,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,223. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $258.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

