Brokerages Anticipate Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Zayo Group reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zayo Group.

ZAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.74 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.02.

Shares of Zayo Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,463. Zayo Group has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $38.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,772 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $451,170.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $375,855.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,395 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $112,204.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,437,607 shares of company stock worth $47,051,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 138.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 1,100.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

