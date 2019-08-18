Brokerages Expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.71. Boeing posted earnings of $3.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.15 to $23.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.45. 3,825,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,733. Boeing has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.62. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

