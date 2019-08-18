Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Announce $3.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.10. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $13.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $207.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

