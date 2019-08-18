Brokerages Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $45.51. 3,835,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

