Brokerages Expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Middleby reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 7.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Middleby by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Middleby by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Middleby by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 438,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,568. Middleby has a 1-year low of $96.65 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.