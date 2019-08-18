Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Unity Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of UBX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,773. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 449.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 238,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 194,965 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 171,696 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 15.2% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $956,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.