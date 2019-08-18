Brokerages Set Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) PT at GBX 685.83

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 685.83 ($8.96).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCH. Numis Securities raised Inchcape to an “add” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inchcape to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 627 ($8.19) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £4,039.67 ($5,278.54).

INCH stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 547 ($7.15). 781,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 600.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 595.47. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 712.50 ($9.31). The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is 2.09%.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

