Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Price Target at GBX 701.88

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.88 ($9.17).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 667 ($8.72) price objective for the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective (up previously from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Lancashire news, insider Sally Williams purchased 1,414 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,025.26 ($13,099.78). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19), for a total value of £135,390.77 ($176,912.02).

LON:LRE traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 710.50 ($9.28). 557,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 731 ($9.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 696.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 671.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

