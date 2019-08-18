Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $14.06

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,322.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $44,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $150,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $1,364,334 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 2,050,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,987. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

