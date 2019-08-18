Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Target Price at $73.95

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.95.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,568. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

In related news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,614.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

