Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) PT at GBX 679.83

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 712.38 ($9.31).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective (down from GBX 695 ($9.08)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of LON:STAN traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 612.40 ($8.00). The stock had a trading volume of 5,739,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 688.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 661.35. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford purchased 23,701 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £166,618.03 ($217,715.97).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

