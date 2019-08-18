BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

BRT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 22,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.73. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.