Brunswick Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Brunswick has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

NYSE:BC opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.31 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Brunswick from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Longbow Research set a $68.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

