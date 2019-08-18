Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to announce sales of $57.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.15 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $55.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $229.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.06 million to $231.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $239.53 million, with estimates ranging from $236.66 million to $242.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Several analysts have commented on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

BMTC stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.71. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $167,051.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at $713,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.