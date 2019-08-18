BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BT.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 266.82 ($3.49).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 164.02 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 210.13. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 171.20 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59.

In other news, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81). Also, insider Allison Kirkby purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($66,313.86).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

