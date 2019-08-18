BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $413,145.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,977 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

