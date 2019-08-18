Byteball Bytes Reaches Market Cap of $23.46 Million (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Byteball Bytes has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.01308563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00095274 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes launched on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Byteball Bytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

