Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 448,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $6,319,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 273,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $202,234.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,658 shares of company stock worth $12,417,641. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,934,000 after purchasing an additional 255,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 200.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.