Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. 924,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 54.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $780,333. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,213,000 after acquiring an additional 893,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,902,000 after acquiring an additional 182,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,955,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,337,000 after acquiring an additional 109,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

