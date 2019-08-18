Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.32 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.48.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.03. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.38 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

