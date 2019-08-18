Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COK. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Cancom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cancom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.86 ($57.97).

ETR:COK opened at €51.60 ($60.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.79. Cancom has a 1 year low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 1 year high of €55.40 ($64.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

