CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Tops $0.0215

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDAX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.91 million and $11,425.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.55 or 0.04981789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001207 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000898 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,223,036 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

