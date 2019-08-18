Cardstack (CARD) 1-Day Volume Tops $56,634.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Cardstack has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $56,634.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, CoinEx and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.55 or 0.04971751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000910 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,371,611,824 tokens. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinEx, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

