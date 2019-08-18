Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.29. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research cut shares of Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.00. 1,387,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $602.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 20,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Becky A. Sheehan bought 5,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 47,948 shares of company stock worth $470,404. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 253,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 75,890 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth about $20,127,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 557,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the period.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

