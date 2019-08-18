Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $21.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carter Bank and Trust an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,654. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

