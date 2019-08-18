CEEK VR 1-Day Volume Tops $10.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and IDEX. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.16 million and $10.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $517.55 or 0.04971751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000910 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,951,915 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

