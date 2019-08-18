Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLCE. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $122.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Childrens Place stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Childrens Place has a one year low of $75.95 and a one year high of $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.89. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $412.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $99,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 65.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 836,154 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,212,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Childrens Place by 293.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after acquiring an additional 370,870 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,982,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

