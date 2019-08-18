China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHU. New Street Research raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,739,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,755,000 after buying an additional 610,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,233,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 379,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,339,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 352,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

