Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target increased by Barclays from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.07 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.51.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The company had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $735,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.