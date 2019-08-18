Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,880 ($24.57) price target on the stock.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,123 ($27.74) to GBX 2,178 ($28.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,160 ($28.22) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,861.77 ($24.33).

LON:REL opened at GBX 1,925.50 ($25.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,937.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,792.17. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.97. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,995.13 ($26.07).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

