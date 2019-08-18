Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIVB. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 7th.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,654.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 96.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 893.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIVB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 37,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,233. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

