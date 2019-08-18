Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,224.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,967.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,510. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,686,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068,294. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.98. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

