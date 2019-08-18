CLS (LON:CLI) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CLS in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of CLS in a report on Friday, June 14th.

CLI opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 257 ($3.36).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. CLS’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,584.48). Insiders have bought a total of 70,133 shares of company stock worth $15,589,954 in the last three months.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

