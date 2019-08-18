Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $91,531,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,537,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $473,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,486,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $157,633,000 after acquiring an additional 934,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $508,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $61.22. 2,222,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

