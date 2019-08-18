Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cohen & Steers worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNS shares. Gabelli cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cohen & Steers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of CNS stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 55,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,473. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,362.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

