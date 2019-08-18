COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Trading 8.8% Higher

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.61, 1,263,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 464,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMSCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,758,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,353,000 after purchasing an additional 112,625 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in COMSCORE by 5.9% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,384,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 243,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in COMSCORE by 344.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,305,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,532 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at $14,079,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in COMSCORE by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 124,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

