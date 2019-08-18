Contents Protocol (CPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $144,186.00

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and $144,186.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,067,023 tokens. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

