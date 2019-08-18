Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 107,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Corning worth $85,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,416 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 39.1% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,304 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3,279.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 992,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,268,000 after purchasing an additional 963,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,210,000 after purchasing an additional 874,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 5,254,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.