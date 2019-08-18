Cred 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $759,745.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi and DDEX. Cred has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and $759,745.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cred has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00269235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.01329108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,355,990 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Huobi, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

