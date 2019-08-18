Credit Suisse Group Increases Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $31.00

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VST has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Vistra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $31.00 price objective on Vistra Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Vistra Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:VST opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Bruce Zimmerman purchased 4,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,039,490. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

