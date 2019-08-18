Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.98. 3,776,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -5.09%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

