Critical Comparison: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Qurate Retail Inc Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics 9.81% 15.98% 7.05% Qurate Retail Inc Series B 3.75% 14.15% 4.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ideanomics and Qurate Retail Inc Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Qurate Retail Inc Series B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $377.74 million 0.60 -$27.43 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series B $14.07 billion 0.32 $916.00 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Qurate Retail Inc Series B on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programing to digital cable providers, Internet protocol television providers, over-the-top streaming providers, mobile manufacturers, and operators, as well as direct customers. The company was formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. Ideanomics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

