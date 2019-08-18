Critical Review: Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) versus Pico (OTCMKTS:PICO)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pico has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Gazit Globe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Pico shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Pico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Pico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 10.46% 2.82% 0.98% Pico N/A 0.44% 0.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gazit Globe and Pico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $789.80 million 2.39 -$70.36 million N/A N/A Pico $13.05 million 15.38 -$3.33 million N/A N/A

Pico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gazit Globe and Pico, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pico beats Gazit Globe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

