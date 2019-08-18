CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on CryoPort and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 17.73. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $845.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 0.82.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in CryoPort by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CryoPort by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,037 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

