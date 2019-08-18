CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised CSI Compressco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 148,501 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 473,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,632 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.