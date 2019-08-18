Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,737,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,976,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 41.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,338,000 after buying an additional 1,046,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,972,000 after buying an additional 64,883 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,086,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

