CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.4% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.28. 9,558,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,430. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

